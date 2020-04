BRIEF-Reig Jofre Sees To Reach Q1 Sales Growth Level In Line With Expectations

April 6 (Reuters) - Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE GROWTH IN SALES REGISTERED UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020 AT A CONSOLIDATED LEVEL WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO REACH THE GROWTH LEVEL IT EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR

* IS CLOSELY MONITORING THE EVOLUTION OF SALES IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF THE FIRST QUARTER IN ORDER TO ANTICIPATE THE IMPACT THAT COULD EXIST IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF THE YEAR AND REACT TO POSSIBLE TREND CHANGES

* THE IMPACT OF THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS ON HIGHER PRICED PRODUCTS CAN AFFECT REIG JOFRE’S SPECIALITY PHARMACARE AND CONSUMER HEALTHCARE AREAS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE ANY COMPENSATION TO THE MANAGEMENT TEAM LINKED TO THE RESULTS OF 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

Source text: bit.ly/2ReSBhY

Further company coverage: