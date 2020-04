April 6 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI URETIM:

* SAID ON SATURDAY APPLIES TO TURKISH ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION CORPORATION (TEIAS) TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT SANLIURFA NATURAL GAS COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT NEED FOR FLEXIBLE PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* ELECTRICITY GENERATION IS PLANNED TO RESUME IN WEEK OF APRIL 6 AS SOON AS APPLICATION PROCESS IS COMPLETED

