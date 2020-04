BRIEF-PZ Cormay Decides To Book Impairment Losses Of 45.5 Mln Zlotys Total

April 6 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO BOOK IMPAIRMENT LOSSES OF 45.5 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL

* THE COMPANY HAS ALSO BOOKED SUBSIDY REVENUE OF 8.5 MLN ZLOTYS TOTAL, PREVIOUSLY PRESENTED AS DEFERRED INCOME

* SAID VALUES WILL HAVE DIRECT IMPACT ON STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FY 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

* SAID IMPACT WILL LOWER FINANCIAL RESULT BEFORE TAX BY 37.0 MILLION ZLOTYS AND LOWER ASSETS AND LIABILITIES BALANCE BEFORE DEFERRED INCOME TAX IMPACT BY 45.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE IMPAIRMENT LOSSES RESULT FROM PROLONGED WORKS ON DEVELOPMENT FOR PRODUCTION OF EQUISSE, HERMES SENIOR, HERMES JUNIOR AND BLUEBOX ANALYSERS AND RISK OF NOT ACHIEVING REVENUE TO COVER COSTS IN THE FUTURE

* THE NEW CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SITUATION IS CAUSING AND MAY CAUSE FUTURE PROLONGATION AND OBSTRUCTION OF SAID WORKS, ADDITIONALLY INCREASING SAID RISK

