BRIEF-Famur Sees Potential 2020 Revenue Drop Compared With Pre-Pandemic Assumptions

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT GROUP’S ACTIVITIES HAVE NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY DISRUPTED AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES OF MACHINES AND DEVICES ORDERED BY CLIENTS ARE ON SCHEDULE AND THERE WERE NO REPORTED CASES OF CHANGE OF SCOPE, SUSPENSION OR RESIGNATION FROM CURRENTLY REALISED ORDERS

* HAS NOT RECORDED SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION OR DELAYS IN WORKS COMMISSIONED TO PARTNERS

* LIMITING OF CLIENTS’ PLANNED INVESTMENT BUDGETS CAN BE EXPECTED BASED ON PUBLIC DOMAIN INFORMATION ABOUT CLIENTS CONSIDERING REVISION OF 2020 BUDGET ASSUMPTIONS AND GENERAL MARKET SITUATION

* LOWER EXTRACTION AND CHANGES TO LABOUR ORGANISATION BY CLIENTS DUE TO PANDEMIC MAY RESULT IN LOWERING OF GROUP’S LEASE AND SERVICING REVENUE

* ON APRIL 2 THE COMPANY’S CLIENT RESPONSIBLE FOR ABOUT 22% OF THE GROUP’S 2019 SALES DECLARED FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SARS-COV-2 IMPACT AND THE COMPANY WILL ASK THE CLIENT IF THIS COULD IMPACT MUTUAL CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS

* POTENTIAL SCALE OF DROP IN DOMESTIC AND EXPORT REVENUE MAY REDUCE COMPANY’S TOTAL REVENUE IN 2020 BY ABOUT 16% VERSUS PRELIMINARY PRE-PANDEMIC ASSUMPTIONS FOR 2020

* AT END OF MARCH THE COMPANY BEGAN HANDING OUT NOTICES OF DISMISSAL REGARDING PLANNED GROUP LAYOFFS FOR 84 FULL-TIME POSITIONS WITHIN THE COMPANY’S CENTRAL SUPPORT FUNCTIONS

* THE COMPANY HAS CONDUCTED LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS TO MINIMISE RISK OF DELAYED OR LACK OF RECEIVABLES AND NO SIGNIFICANT DEVIATIONS HAVE BEEN RECORDED

* SEES RISK OF POSSIBLE DELAYS IN THE REPAYMENT OF RECEIVABLES FROM SIGNIFICANT DOMESTIC CLIENT, WHO’S PART IN GROUP’S 2019 TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 24%

* GROUP RECORDED DISRUPTIONS IN IMPLEMENTATION OF THREE CONTRACTS IN FOREIGN MARKETS, ONE BY UNIT AND TWO BY AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY, RESULTING FROM SARS-COV-2 RELATED RESTRICTIONS ON THE FUNCTIONING OF MINES (FRANCE, BULGARIA) AND TRANS-BORDER MOVEMENT (NETHERLANDS)

