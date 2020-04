April 6 (Reuters) - Ultimate Games SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH CREATIVEFORGE GAMES TO PORT AND RELEASE “AIRCRAFT CARRIER SURVIVAL” AND “HOUSE FLIPPER CITY” GAMES ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND XBOX ONE

* IN EXCHANGE FOR GAME PORTING AND RELEASE, THE COMPANY IS ENTITLED TO A SPECIFIED PERCENTAGE FROM REVENUES FROM THE GAME SALE

