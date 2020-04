BRIEF-Farm 51 Group Cannot Rule Out Negative Effects Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Its Financial Standing

April 6 (Reuters) - Farm 51 Group SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CIRCUMSTANCES ARE EXTREMELY DYNAMIC AND GROUP CANNOT RULE OUT THE APPEARANCE OF NEGATIVE EFFECTS AND THEIR IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL STANDING IN THE FUTURE

* SAID THAT THREE MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD HAVE DECIDED TO SECURE FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR THE COMPANY’S OPERATIONS THROUGH SALE OF THEIR RESPECTIVE STAKES AND EACH OF THEM WILL CONTRIBUTE UP TO 1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE ABOVE MENTIONED FUNDS WILL BE CONTRIBUTED IN THE FORM OF BILLS OF EXCHANGE ISSUED FOR THE GROUP, DEPENDING ON THE NEEDS THAT WILL ARISE AND WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON POSSIBLE DETERIORATION OF COMPANY’S FINANCIAL STANDING

* FUNDS FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS WILL SUPPORT GROUP’S FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY AND WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO CONTINUE THE WORKS ON THE “WORLD WAR 3” GAME

* THE WORKS INCLUDE THE ONGOING NEGOTIATION PROCESS WITH A GLOBAL ENTITY SPECIALIZING IN ONLINE MULTIPLAYER GAMES SECTOR, ENABLING THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE “WORLD WAR 3” BRAND IN THE CONTEXT OF PREMIERE OF GAME’S FINAL VERSIONS AND THEIR WEBSITE AFTER THE PREMIERE

