April 7 (Reuters) - Elektrobudowa SA:

* TRUSTEE IN BANKRUPTCY SAID ON MONDAY THAT IN CONNECTION WITH DECLARATION OF COMPANY’S BANKRUPTCY A COLLECTIVE REDUNDANCY PROCEDURE HAS BEEN INITIATED

* SAID THE TRUSTEE HAS INFORMED TRADE UNION REPRESENTATIVES ABOUT INITIATING THE PROCEDURE AND TURNED TO TRADE UNIONS FOR STARTING THE CONSULTATION

* THE REDUNDANCIES MAY APPLY TO ABOUT 33% OF THE COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)