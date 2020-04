BRIEF-G-Energy Prelim Q1 Sales Revenue Up At 3.9 Mln Zlotys, Expects Future Coronavirus Impact

April 7 (Reuters) - G-Energy SA:

* REPORTED PRELIM Q1 SALES REVENUE AT 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 116 P.P. YEAR ON YEAR

* EXPECTS THE EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RELATED ADMINISTRATIVE RESTRICTIONS TO IMPACT THE COMPANY’S FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DEADLINES FOR SOME CONSTRUCTION WORKS HAVE BEEN SHIFTED FOR REASONS INDEPENDENT OF THE COMPANY

* THE COMPANY HAS SECURED MATERIAL FROM SUPPLIERS FOR WORKS UNDER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTHS

