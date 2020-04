CORRECTED-BRIEF-Silvair FY 2019 Net Loss Widens To $3.9 Mln

(Corrects headline to say net loss ‘widens’ and not ‘narrows’)

April 7 (Reuters) - Silvair INC:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY 2019 NET LOSS $3.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE $177,000 VERSUS $21,000 YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS $3.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IDENTIFIES RISK OF DISRUPTIONS IN SALES ACTIVITIES DUE TO LIGHTING COMPONENT SUPPLY CHAIN INTERRUPTION AND POSTPONEMENT OF INVESTMENTS BY CLIENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT HAS REVISED ITS 2020 SALES EXPECTATIONS, WHICH WILL EXTEND PERIOD OF ACHIEVING PROFITABILITY BY GROUP

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT HAS DECIDED TO LIMIT ACTIVITY COSTS, INCLUDING THROUGH LAYOFFS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT HAS RECORDED SIGNIFICANT DIFFICULTIES IN ACCESSING CAPITAL

