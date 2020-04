BRIEF-Work Service Expects Coronavirus Epidemic To Have Negative Impact On Group's Situation

April 7 (Reuters) - Work Service SA:

* SAYS THAT COMPANY EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S SITUATION

* COMPANY SEES RISK IN POTENTIAL DELAYS IN PAYMENTS FROM SOME CLIENTS WHICH MAY RESULT IN GROWTH OF RECEIVABLES AND TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF REVENUES FROM THE SALE OF INVOICES TO FACTORS

* COMPANY ALSO SEES RISK IN TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF SALES REVENUE DUE TO POTENTIAL DROP IN ORDERS

* THE GROUP HAS RECORDED A LIMITED DROP IN ORDERS IN THE SECOND HALF OF MARCH; EXPECTS FURTHER DROP IN APRIL AND COMING WEEKS

* THE ACTIVITIES TO BE MOSTLY AFFECTED BY ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN ARE IN PARTICULAR CROSS-BORDER, AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR AND OTHER PRODUCTION AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES

