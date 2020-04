BRIEF-Warsaw Stock Exchange FY Net Profit Down At 119.3 Mln Zlotys

April 8 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY 2019 NET PROFIT OF 119.3 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 183.7 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 336.1 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 346.8 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 156.3 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 170.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN CASE OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON ALL MARKETS RUN BY THE COMPANY ESTIMATED DAILY LOSS FOR THE GROUP WOULD AMOUNT TO ABOUT 910,000 ZLOTYS

* IN THE OPINION OF THE MANAGEMENT THE PANDEMIC OF THE SARS-COV-2 AT THE CURRENT STAGE DOES NOT THREATEN CONTINUATION OF OPERATING ACTIVITY OF ANY OF THE COMPANY’S UNITS

