April 8 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* Q1 NET SALES FELL BY 5.7 PERCENT TO CHF 218.9 MILLION

* IN ASIA, WHERE THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WAS MOST EVIDENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER, WE ARE SEEING THE FIRST SIGNS OF MARKET NORMALIZATION, PRIMARILY IN CHINA

* BOSSARD GROUP IS LOOKING AT A DIFFICULT SECOND QUARTER. A QUICK RECOVERY FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS CURRENTLY NOT FORESEEABLE

Source text: bit.ly/2wr77vK

Further company coverage: