* REPORTED ON TUESDAY PRELIM. Q1 NET REVENUE AT AROUND EUR 33.3 MLN VS EUR 32.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS BACKLOG

* ON COVID-19 EMERGENCY, MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY PROCEEDS REGULARLY AT GUARCINO SITES

* MANUFACTURING AND LOGISTICS ACTIVITIES TO RESUME AT FILAGO AND CASOLI D’ATRI PLANTS WHEN ALLOWED BY NATIONAL REGULATIONS

