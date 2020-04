April 8 (Reuters) - Ambienthesis SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 86.6 MLN VS EUR 82.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.0105 PER SHARE

* SEES IN 2020-2022 AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUES STEADILY AT OVER EUR 80 MLN, WITH AVERAGE GROSS PROFITABILITY OVER 9%

* SHORT-TERM FORECASTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 EMERGENCY AND ITS EXTRAORDINARY CONTAINMENT MEASURES

