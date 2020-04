April 8 (Reuters) - Relatech SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.5 MLN VS EUR 1.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, FIRST MONTHS OF CURRENT YEAR SHOW SIGNS OF GROWTH PROSPECTS IN LINE WITH YEAR JUST ENDED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)