Somec SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 251.4 MLN VS EUR 165.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, COMMERCIAL AND PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES OF GROUP’S U.S. OFFICES HAVE NOT SUFFERED CLOSINGS OR SLOWDOWNS SO FAR

