BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY Adjusted Operating Result Down At EUR 39.5 Mln

* CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES INCREASED BY 4.5% IN 2019, TO EUR 680.0 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT FELL BY 20.1% TO EUR 39.5 MILLION

* FY RESULT OF PERIOD FELL BY 61.5% TO EUR 13.9 MILLION

* GROSS SALES IN Q1 2020 WERE EUR 162.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 156.7 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 3.7%

* Q1 2020 INCOMING ORDERS ROSE BY 9.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 171.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 157.3 MILLION)

* Q1 2020 OPERATING RESULT FELL BY 42.9% TO EUR 6.0 MILLION, FROM EUR 10.6 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* ANTICIPATES VERY CHALLENGING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTER, COMBINED WITH A SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN BUSINESS ACTIVITY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING ON 20 MAY 2020 THAT DIVIDEND PER SHARE BE REDUCED FROM CHF 17 TO CHF 10

