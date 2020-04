BRIEF-Alior Bank Expects Its Quarterly Profits To Take About 75-85 Mln Zloty Hit

April 17 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT EXPECTS ITS QUARTERLY NET RESULT TO BE LOWERED BY ABOUT 75-85 MLN ZLOTYS DUE TO RECENTLY ENACTED MPC 100 BPS INTEREST RATE CUTS AND THE REDUCTION IN THE MANDATORY RESERVE RATE

* THE BANK ALSO EXPECTS THE NIM TO BE REDUCED BY 0.51-0.58 PPT ANNUALLY

* THE BANK IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO ESTIMATE THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON ITS COST RISK

* BANK’S TIER 1 AND TCR REMAIN ON STABLE HIGH LEVELS

* EXPECTS LOWER SALES OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS DUE TO REDUCED ACTIVITY OF CUSTOMERS AND DETERIORATION OF THEIR FINANCIAL SITUATION

