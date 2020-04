April 17 (Reuters) - Kino Polska TV SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 18.5 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 36.4 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 201.6 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 149.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 26.1 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.7 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE COMPANY CURRENTLY DOES NOT SEE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON ITS ACTIVITY, ITS FINANCIAL SITUATION OR ITS OPERATIONAL RESULTS

