BRIEF-Amica To Reduce Working Time, Cut Salaries Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS CONCLUDED AGREEMENTS REGARDING WORKING TIME AND WAGE CUTS WITH THE COMPANY TRADE UNION AND WORKER REPRESENTATIVES AT THE COMPANY’S TWO UNITS IN ORDER TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

* UNDER THE AGREEMENTS WORKING TIME AND BASE SALARIES AT THE COMPANY, AMICA HANDEL I MARKETING AND INTECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS WILL BE CUT BY 20% FROM APRIL 20 TO JULY 19

* ADDITIONALLY SOME TERMS ON BONUS PAYMENTS WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM APRIL 20 TILL END OF 2020

* DURING THE SALARY CUT PERIOD THE COMPANY’S CEO HAS GIVEN UP HIS REMUNERATION IN FULL AND REMAINING MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS HAVE AGREED TO CUT THEIRS BY 30%

* THE COMPANY PLANS SIMILAR AUSTERITY MEASURES FOR THE GROUP’S INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT LOCAL RELIEF PROGRAMS IN RESPECTIVE COUNTRIES

