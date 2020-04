April 20 (Reuters) - Seri Industrial SpA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY REVENUE EUR 156.5 MLN VS EUR 133.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MLN VS EUR 5.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, IT CANNOT BE EXCLUDED THAT CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY COULD HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES

* ON COVID-19, COMPANY INTENDS TO ACCESS LIQUIDITY SUPPORT TOOLS PROPOSED BY GOVERNMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)