April 20 (Reuters) - SOK MARKETLER TICARET:

* SAID ON SUNDAY A FIRE OCCURRED IN RENTAL WAREHOUSE IN MERSIN AROUND 0030 AM LOCAL TIME ON APRIL 19

* FIRE WAS BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL IN SHORT TIME AND COMPLETELY EXTINGUISHED

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FINANCIAL LOSS DUE TO FIRE

