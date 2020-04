April 20 (Reuters) - DIRITEKS DIRILIS:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNS PURCHASE CONTRACT TO BUY 90% OF DYK OTOMASYON TEKSIL TARIM INSAAT SANAYI VE TICARET FOR 5.9 MLN LIRA FROM HAKAN CILINGIR

* 5.1 MLN LIRA WAS PAID IN CASH AND REST WILL BE PAIN IN ONE MONTH

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)