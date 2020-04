BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank Expects 90-130 Mln Zloty Hit On Net Interest Income In 2020

April 20 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE COMPANY EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS IN THE NEXT QUARTERS DUE TO DECISION OF THE MONETARY POLICY COUNCIL REGARDING LOWERING OF REFERENCE RATE BY 100 BASE POINTS

* THE COMPANY EXPECTS THAT RATE CUTS WILL AFFECT ITS NET INTEREST INCOME BY 90-130 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2020

* THE COMPANY ALSO EXPECTS THAT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL AFFECT BANK’S ASSETS AND WILL INCREASE CREDIT RISK

* THE COMPANY SAID THAT CLIENT ACTIVITY AND SALE OF BANK PRODUCTS MAY DECREASE DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WHICH WILL HAVE IMPACT ON BANK’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

