BRIEF-Quercus TFI Q1 Net Profit Up At 2.7 Mln Zlotys

April 20 (Reuters) - Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA:

* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 13.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS THAT IT HAS RECORDED DROP IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* THE COMPANY EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO HAVE IMPACT ON VALUE OF ASSETS UNDER COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT AND, CONSEQUENTLY, ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS

