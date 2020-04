April 21 (Reuters) - Giełda Praw Majątkowych Vindexus SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY MANAGEMENT HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND FY 2019 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SAID ALSO THAT RETAINING A LARGER PART OF NET PROFIT WILL ENABLE THE COMPANY TO BE BETTER PREPARED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC’S NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)