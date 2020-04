BRIEF-Mostostal Warszawa FY Net Loss Narrows To 0.8 Mln Zlotys

April 21 (Reuters) - Mostostal Warszawa SA:

* REPORTS FY NET LOSS OF 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 42.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE ‍​1.27 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.01 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 24.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* AT PRESENT DOES NOT SEE IN THE MID- AND LONG-TERM DIRECT, SIGNIFICANT, NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON GROUP’S BUSINESS ACTIVITY, FINANCIAL SITUATION AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS THE GROUP HAS BEEN CARRYING OUT RELATIVELY STABLE SALES AND ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITY WAS UNINTERRUPTED

