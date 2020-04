April 21(Reuters) - AFKEM AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY LOSS HAS OCCURRED IN COMPANY THAT CONSUMED MORE THAN HALF OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* GLOBAL CORONA CRISIS IS LARGELY CONTRIBUTING TO FACT THAT SEVERAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES COULD NOT BE IMPLEMENTED AS PLANNED

* DRASTIC MEASURES TO REDUCE COSTS HAVE ALREADY BEEN IMPLEMENTED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)