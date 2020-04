April 21(Reuters) - JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG:

* NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT SHALL BE MADE FOR THE YEAR 2019 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* THERE IS STILL NO TIMETABLE FOR AN EXIT FROM THE LOCKDOWN FOR THE TOURISM SECTOR IN SWITZERLAND

* ASSUMES RESULTS FOR 2020 WILL FALL SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW THOSE OF PREVIOUS YEARS Source text for Eikon:

