April 21 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT CHANGED DIVIDEND AMOUNT TO NET 0.7990 LIRA FROM 1.5045 LIRA PER SHARE FOR 2019

* AMENDMENT WAS MADE DUE TO MANDATORY PROVISION OF ARTICLE 12 OF LAW ON MITIGATING EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS ON ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL LIFE AND LAW ON AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LAWS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)