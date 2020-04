BRIEF-Thrace Plastics Net Profit At EUR 3.7 Million, Down 52% YoY

April 30 (Reuters) - Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial Societe Anonyme:

* FY 2019 TURNOVER AT EUR 327.8 MLN VS EUR 322.7 MLN YR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 30.6 MLN VS EUR 29.0 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITIES AT EUR 3.7 MLN VS EUR 7.7 MLN YR AGO

* SAYS IMPROVED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF Q1 2020, COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS FY, WILL INCREASE THE CAPABILITY OF LIMITING POTENTIAL RISKS IF THEY ARISE IN THE FUTURE

* SAYS REGARDING Q2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, THE GROUP DOES NOT FACE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM THE ADVERSE CONDITIONS DUE TO THE SPREAD OF THE PANDEMIC

