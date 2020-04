BRIEF-Emova Group Completes 2.45 Million Euros Capital Increase

April 30 (Reuters) - EMOVA GROUP SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY RESULTS OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS MAINTAINED: € 2.45 MILLION RAISED

* CAPITAL INCREASE INCLUDES € 1.02 MILLION IN NEW MONEY AND € 1.43 MILLION BY OFFSETTING RECEIVABLES

* 2,722,271 NEW SHARES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF € 0.90 PER SHARE

* THIS CAPITAL INCREASE ALLOWS THE COMPANY TO IMPROVE ITS BALANCE SHEET

* NEW SHARES TO BE IMMEDIATELY ASSIMILATED TO THE EXISTING SHARES OF THE COMPANY, ON EURONEXT GROWTH IN PARIS, AND WILL BE NEGOTIABLE, FROM THEIR ISSUE ON THE SAME LISTING LINE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)