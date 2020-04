April 30 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAYS THE COMPANY HAS PLACED 1.7 MILLION SHARES UNDER NEW ISSUE

* THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SHARE ISSUE AMOUNT TO 506.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO BOOST REVOLVING CAPITAL, INCLUDING PURCHASE OF FALL-WINTER 2020 PRODUCTS

