April 30 (Reuters) - Klabater SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE PREMIERE OF “SKYHILL 2: BLACK MIST” GAME FOR WHICH THE COMPANY IS A PUBLISHER, WILL TAKE PLACE ON MAY 28 FOR PC AND ON AUGUST 27 FOR MICROSOFT XBOX ONE, PLAYSTATION 4 AND NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORMS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)