* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED FRAMEWORK RESOLUTION CONCERNING CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS WITH EVULTIS

* AGREEMENT FOR UP TO EUR 5.0 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS

* AGREEMENT REGARDS UP TO 100 ORDERS DURING A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

