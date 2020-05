May 4 (Reuters) - TUPRAS:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO GRADUALLY STOP PRODUCTION AT IZMIR REFINERY FOR A TEMPORARY PERIOD DUE TO DECLINE IN DEMAND DRIVEN BY STAMMERING COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY IN DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

* EXPECTS TO BEGIN OPERATIONS ON JULY 1 2020

