May 4

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR ZEYTINBURNU BESTELSIZ PROJECT WITH CONTRACTOR TURGUT MUTEAHHITLIK WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF “COOPERATION ON URBAN TRANSFORMATION APPLICATIONS” SIGNED WITH REPUBLIC OF TURKEY MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND URBANIZATION

* SAYS AGREEMENT VALUE IS 137.5 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT

