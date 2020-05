BRIEF-Teknosa Q1 Net Loss Shrinks To 30.9 Mln Lira YoY

May 4 (Reuters) - TEKNOSA IC VE DIS TICARET:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET LOSS OF 30.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 52.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.05 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 840.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* DECIDES TO WITHDRAW TARGETS AND EXPECTATIONS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ORDER NOT TO MISLEAD MARKETS AND OUR INVESTORS DUE TO ONGOING UNCERTANITY

* DECIDES TO ANNOUNCE GOALS AND EXPECTATIONS TO PUBLIC TO BE UPDATED AFTER END OF THE UNCERTAINTY ENVIRONMENT FOLLOWING ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)