May 4 - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY TOTAL REVENUES WERE AT USD 41.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO USD 47.6 MILLION IN 2018

* FY EBITDA AT USD 9.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO USD 15.8 MILLION IN 2018

* FY NET PROFIT AT USD 5.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO USD 9.6 MILLION IN 2018

* GIVEN CHARACTERISTICS OF COVID-19 CRISIS AND IT BEING A ROLLING EVENT, WE CANNOT ASSESS FURTHER EXPECTED IMPACT ON THE COMPANY AT THIS TIME

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)