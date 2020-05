May 4 (Reuters) - ARCELIK:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DECIDES TO SELL SHARES OF TOKEN FINANSAL TEKNOLOJILERI FOR TOTAL 312.4 MILLION LIRA TO KOC HOLDING AND TEMEL TICARET

* TO SELL 9.8 MILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUED SHARES FOR 170.1 MILLION LIRA TO KOC HOLDING

* TO SELL 8.2 MILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUED SHARES FOR 142.3 MILLION LIRA TO TEMEL TICARET VE YATIRIM

