BRIEF-elumeo FY Group Result At EUR -2.6 Mln

May 4 - ELUMEO SE:

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY GROUP RESULT AT EUR -2.6 MLN VS EUR -25.5 MLN YR AGO

* FY TOTAL EBITDA AT EUR -0.3 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 17.5 MLN YR AGO

* FACES DELIVERY DIFFICULTIES IN CHINA, INDIA AND THAILAND DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC CAUSED NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON THE GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IN Q1

* IMPLEMENTS MEASSURES TO MITIGATE EFFECTS OF THE COVID 19 CRISIS

* REST OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR IS CHARACTERIZED BY CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTIES

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: