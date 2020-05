May 4 (Reuters) - VAKKO TEKSTIL VE HAZIR GIYIM SANAYI ISLETMELERI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DECIDES TO START OPERATIONS IN VAKKO NISANTASI, SUADIYE AND VAKKO ESENYURT OUTLET STORES VIA APPOINTMENT BETWEEN 1200 AND 1800 AS OF MAY 6

* AIMS GRADUALLY START APPOINTMENT SERVICE ACTIVITIES IN OTHER STORES IN NORMALIZATION PROCESS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)