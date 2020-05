May 4 (Reuters) - IFA Hotel & Touristik AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY PRELIMINARY GROUP RESULT AFTER INCOME TAXES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AMOUNTS TO -€ 26.8 MILLION

* FY PRELIMINARY PROFIT AFTER TAXES OF IFA HOTEL & TOURISTIK AG AMOUNTS TO € 9.6 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOT TO APPROVE A DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* DETAILED FORECAST FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE

