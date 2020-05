BRIEF-Partnerbud Files Motion For Bankruptcy

May 4 (Reuters) - Partnerbud SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS FILED MOTION FOR BANKRUPTCY TO DISTRICT COURT IN CZĘSTOCHOWA

* SAYS THE MOTION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED DUE TO COMPANY’S INSOLVENCY AS A RESULT OF CESSATION OF FINANCING AND MERGER OF THE COMPANY AND ITS CAPITAL GROUP WITH MURAPOL GROUP

* THE COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO BOOK WRITE-DOWNS ON COMPANY’S ASSETS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF 30.7 MILLION ZLOTYS WHICH WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR IN COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 2019

