May 4 (Reuters) - Elektrobudowa SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED THREE OFFERS FROM MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE ELEKTRO IN RESPONSE TO PRELIMINARY NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF TAKEOVER RULES OF COMPONENTS OF THE COMPANY’S LIQUIDATION MASS

* THE OFFERS REGARD THE ACQUISITION OF CONTRACT GROUP AND STAKE IN THE COMPANY’S UNIT

