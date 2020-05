May 5 - Ellen AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT GETS ORDER OF SEK 345,000 FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF ASSORTMENT IN PHYSICAL STORES AT SWEDEN’S LARGEST PRIVATE PHARMACY CHAIN

* PHARMACY CHAIN TO TAKE MOST OF CO’S PRODUCT PORTFOLIO INTO ITS PHYSICAL PHARMACIES IN MAY

* DISTRIBUTION THROUGH PHYSICAL STORES TO INCREASE VISIBILITY OF CO’S PRODUCTS, WHICH WILL GENERATE SALES GROWTH

