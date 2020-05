BRIEF-NH Hotels Signs 225 Mln Euro Syndicated Loan

May 6 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED 225 MILLION EURO SYNDICATED FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR 3 YEARS

* SAYS LOAN WILL ENABLE COMPANY TO FINANCE ITS OPERATIONAL NEEDS IN CURRENT GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO

* SAYS BBVA AND SANTANDER HAVE ACTED AS COORDINATORS OF THE OPERATION, IN WHICH BANKIA, BANKINTER AND ICO HAVE ALSO PARTICIPATED

* SAYS AGREEMENT FORESEES POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL 25 MILLION EUROS, REACHING UP TO 250 MILLION EUROS THROUGH EVENTUAL INCORPORATION OF NEW BANKS

