BRIEF-Games Operators FY Net Profit Up At 4.2 Mln Zlotys

May 6 (Reuters) - Games Operators SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 8.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS THAT AT PRESENT SITUATION REGARDING CORONAVIRUS HAS NO NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL SITUATION

* SAYS THAT IN RECENT TIME THE COMPANY HAS RECORDED INCREASE IN SALES

