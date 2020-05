May 7 (Reuters) - ASBISc Enterprises PLC:

* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT $2.3 MILLION VERSUS $1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA $7.4 MILLION, UP 36.4% Y/Y

* GROUP’S OPERATIONS WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SEES RISK OF A DECREASED DEMAND DUE TO THE CHANGES IN CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR

