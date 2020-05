BRIEF-CD Projekt To Invest Up To 300 Mln Zlotys In Treasury Bonds

May 7 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED TO ALLOCATE 300 MLN ZLOTYS OF THE COMPANY’S SURPLUS CASH TO THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY BONDS

* SAID WILL INVEST UP TO 150 MLN ZLOTYS IN POLAND’S TREASURY BONDS

* SAID WILL INVEST UP TO 150 MLN ZLOTYS IN BONDS ISSUED BY USA, GERMANY AND SWITZERLAND

* THE COMPANY WILL PURCHASE BONDS OVER THE COMING THREE-MONTH PERIOD

* BUYBACK PERIODS WILL NOT EXCEED 3 YEARS, OR 5 YEARS IN THE CASE OF SELECTED US BONDS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)